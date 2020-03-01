Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans at the recent Wales versus France game

The Six Nations is an "integral part of Welsh culture and identity" and must remain on free-to-air television, the leader of Plaid Cymru said.

Wales' home games are shown by BBC with the tournament shared with ITV.

The deal ends in 2021 and reports emerged on Sunday that rights could be sold to a subscription service.

Adam Price has written to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) asking for it to be protected on terrestrial television.

"Both the Six Nations and the game of rugby itself is an integral part of Welsh culture and identity," he said.

"It is bitterly ironic that as we celebrate St David's Day - the patron saint of Wales, and take pride in all the little things that make us proud to be Welsh, we discover that we may soon be priced out of our own culture."

Under the Broadcasting Act 1996, a series of "Group A" sporting events were listed which must stay on free-to-air television.

These include the FA Cup Final, the Grand National and the Olympic Games.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption During the Six Nations, people from all over Wales come together in Cardiff and in rugby clubs and pubs

Mr Price has written to Secretary of State Oliver Dowden asking him to add the Six Nations to the list.

"This must be applied to all Welsh games because of the particular place of rugby in our national culture," Mr Price added.

"We stand firm in our belief that Welsh rugby is not for sale and that it belongs to everyone in Wales."

He said up to 82% of the television audience on match day watch Six Nations games.

Mr Price said: "For these iconic games to move beyond a paywall would be nothing short of disastrous for rugby in Wales.

"There are many in Wales who cannot afford satellite television and watching the games in a pub is not always accessible to everyone."

Negotiations over a new television deal have been taking place and Mr Price's concern follows similar letters written by Welsh Labour MPs and AMs.

They wrote separate letters to the Welsh Rugby Union last month asking it to "strongly resist any moves to place the matches behind paywalls".

The DCMS and BBC have both been asked to comment.