Woman gives birth in car on A470 in Merthyr Tydfil
A woman gave birth to her baby girl in a car on the side of a road.
Genna Field's contractions began while at home in the early hours on Sunday so she phoned her mother to drive her and her partner to hospital.
But the baby did not want to wait and they had to pull over on the A470 in Merthyr Tydfil, and grandmother Alison Field helped deliver her on the front passenger seat.
They called for an ambulance but police officers passing by stopped to help.
"She came so quickly. It was quite frightening," said Ms Field, 33, who has two other children.
Ms Field, from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said she was not too concerned when the contractions began as the baby was not due for another 17 days so she initially got into a bath.
But as they continued she decided to go to hospital.
They were concerned at first because the baby, who is yet to be named, did not initially cry or take a breath until her own mother "rubbed her and rubbed her".
By chance, patrolling officers from South Wales Police stopped to check on the vehicle parked on the road.
Ms Field said an officer drove the family's car to Prince Charles Hospital, following the police vehicle.
The officers had called ahead and staff were waiting outside when they arrived on St David's Day following the baby's arrival at about 03:00 GMT.
They later tweeted that "all were safely conveyed to hospital".
Ms Field, a beauty student and part-time residential home worker, said she could not thank officers enough for "keeping everyone calm" during the "traumatic" experience.
She described baby Bevan, who weighed 6lb 11oz, as "perfect".