Image copyright Google Image caption The A487 runs through the market town of Machynlleth

The A487 in Powys will shut for six nights for resurfacing works, leading to diversions around Machynlleth.

It will close at points between the Ceredigion-Powys border and Machynlleth railway station from 19:30 BST to 06:00 each night, from Monday to Friday and again on 9 March.

The road will be open from 10 to 13 March, but with restrictions.

There will also be night closures on the A489 at the Dolguog junction on March 16 and 17.

Posting about the closures on Facebook, town clerk Jim Griffiths apologised for the "disruption and disturbance" caused at "very short notice".

He said residents and businesses needing direct access on the sections of roads affected would be accommodated but there would be delays, and he advised people to avoid the roads during the closures.

"I am aware that there will be impacts that are felt more by some than others, but again can only apologise and assure you that everyone involved will be doing their best to keep things running as best we can," he said.