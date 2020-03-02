Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Wendy Davies was found guilty of theft and dishonestly abusing a position of trust

A woman who stole £150,000 from a "vulnerable" cousin with cerebral palsy has been given three months to repay him or she will be sent to jail.

Wendy Davies, 76, was given a two-year suspended sentence last year for theft and abusing a position of trust.

A proceeds of crime hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard she had £115,542.48 in assets.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told her she would be jailed for 18 months if she did not pay up by June.

Davies's trial heard her victim, John Pugh, 66, had no understanding of what had happened.

In 2006, the Court of Protection appointed Davies, of Knighton in Powys, to manage his affairs.

But she spent Mr Pugh's money at fashion shops and on a trip to Paris, her trial was told.

She also used some of the cash to improve the driveway of her home.