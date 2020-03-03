100mph 'race' driver jailed for injuring workmate

Image copyright Google Image caption The van swerved across the A40 near Sennybridge

A man who left his colleague infertile after crashing their work van while driving at up to 100mph has been sent to prison for two-and-a-half years.

Tom Sawyer, 20, of Llanddewi Brefi, Ceredigion, ignored passenger Gwyndaf Jolly "screaming" at him to slow down.

Mr Jolly was left with pelvic injuries which mean he cannot have children, and cannot drive or walk without a stick.

Sawyer had been found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

The court heard Sawyer had become a father three weeks ago.

Gamekeeper Mr Jolly, 21, of Tregaron, told Merthyr Crown Court he had been "robbed" of becoming a father in the future.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Sawyer: "Your passenger, who was a close friend, will unfortunately not be able to have children.

"It must have been very difficult for him to hear that you are now the father of a young child."

How did the crash happen?

The court had previously heard Sawyer had started driving aggressively on the 70-mile journey back home from work in December 2018.

He became "more reckless" after being overtaken by a Seat hatchback near Sennybridge, Powys.

Despite Mr Jolly screaming at him: "We are going to crash, we are going to crash", Sawyer did not slow down.

The flatbed van swerved across the A40 near Sennybridge, hit a tree and was pushed upwards almost vertically before turning onto its side.

Mr Jolly's bladder was torn open and his prostate split in half. He had arterial damage to his femur, pelvic fractures, a dislocated shoulder and facial lacerations.

The court heard he would never work again as a gamekeeper.

He said after the case: "It's all a bit rubbish really. It's a shame it had to end like this."