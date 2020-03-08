Image copyright Planetarium Wales Image caption The main entrance would have a gently sloping forecourt, which would open up into a foyer and exhibition area

The group behind plans for a national planetarium for Wales say they remain "very optimistic" - despite £40m of funding needed to make it happen.

In 2015, Dark Sky Wales announced proposals to develop Planetarium Wales in Maerdy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, but the site was deemed inappropriate.

The focus shifted last year to the former Tower Colliery site in Hirwaun.

With a feasibility study now concluded, the council said it remained "an exciting prospect" it would support.

The plan would see the construction of a planetarium capable of seating 350 people within five years at the site of Wales' last deep coal mine to close, creating about 60 jobs.

It would be the second new visitor attraction to open in the area, with Zip World expected to launch an adventure park there this year.

Image copyright Planetarium Wales Image caption An outdoor entertainment zone would use a screen on the external structure of the planetarium theatre globe

Allan Trow, of Dark Sky Wales, said issues around the ownership of the land had put paid to the original proposal in Maerdy.

"Tower [Colliery] is a totally different kettle of fish," he added. "We have got the infrastructure in place, there is no issue about the ownership of the land.

"We're a lot more dependent on the funding than Zip World, but still - it's very exciting times."

Mr Trow said Dark Sky Wales was hoping to find the £40m needed to create the visitor attraction through public and private investment.

'A big investment'

He said: "It is a big investment and it will take quite a while for that to materialise [but] we're optimistic it will be built in the next five years.

"It does take time but it's worth it - not just for the economic impact but for the social impact on the area."

As well as the 26m (85ft)-wide planetarium, which would be among the largest in the world, the development would also include a discovery centre and an education and research facility.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said that, while the amount of investment needed was "significant" and the project was still "in its early stages", it would consider any request for help.

A spokesperson said: "The Dark Sky Wales Project remains an exciting prospect.

"It is understood they have carried out a feasibility Study and concluded that the business case will work. The council will do everything it can to assist future investment within the County Borough, especially where it will add to the tourism attractions on offer."