Image copyright Wrexham County Borough Council Image caption Kronospan employs more than 600 people at its Chirk plant

Air quality monitoring equipment will be installed near a wood panel factory following concerns about pollution.

Kronospan in Chirk, near Wrexham, suffered a major fire in January which created large plumes of smoke.

Children from a nearby primary school were kept indoors amid health fears.

Monitoring equipment will be put in place as a condition of permission granted for a building to house two new gas engines as part of a £200m expansion programme.

Wrexham councillors approved the application subject to Kronospan paying for the apparatus, which will provide real time data for members of the public.

Frank Hemmings, a member for Chirk, welcomed the agreement to provide independent monitoring.

'Street cred'

He told planning officers: "I know your colleagues in public protection are quite happy with the air quality, but I think we need the community of Chirk to follow that and understand that the air quality is what we say it is."

Planning committee member Paul Pemberton added: "I'm pleased that Kronospan are actually going to be doing something.

"It will do their street cred and the village and the whole of Wrexham a lot more good by doing so."

A decision on the gas engines had been delayed from January amid claims the proposals posed a risk to the wellbeing of residents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A group consisting of representatives from Wrexham council, Kronospan, Chirk Town Council and Natural Resources Wales will be set up to assess the air quality, with residents able to view the data online.

Discussions have also taken place on the idea of a new access road for the factory to ease traffic in the area, with a separate application expected at a later date.

Kronospan has been asked to comment.