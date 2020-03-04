Image copyright Caerphilly County Borough Council Image caption The leisure centre costs £125,000 a year to run

Campaigners fighting to save a leisure centre from closure have lost a legal challenge to the decision.

Caerphilly council halted plans to shut the facility in Pontllanfraith after a High Court judge ruled it had failed to consider the impact on vulnerable people.

But the Court of Appeal has backed the judge's view that the council's overall sport and leisure strategy was lawful.

Council leader Philippa Marsden said the centre's future would be reviewed.

Shane Williams, who took the case to the Court of Appeal, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service campaigners were "disappointed" and considering another appeal.

Opponents won a High Court challenge last June to block the planned closure

The Labour-led authority had planned to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre - which costs £125,000 a year to run - and invest the savings in four other leisure centres across the county borough.

It sparked a campaign of opposition, backed by current and past MPs, including the former Labour leader Lord Kinnock.

Following the latest ruling, Ms Marsden said: "Whilst we welcome the decision, we also regret the amount of money it has cost the council to defend this case.

"Unfortunately, there seems to be a minority of local residents who seemed intent on dragging this issue through the courts without any regard to the impact on the public purse both from a council and a legal aid perspective."

"I want to stress that our position remains unchanged on this matter and there are currently no plans to close the facility."

Mr Williams said the court judgement "leaves questions unanswered".

"We urge the new council leader to recognise how vital Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre is to the local community and take steps to safeguard its future," he added.