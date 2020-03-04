Wales

Carmarthenshire crash leaves two-year-old girl in critical condition

  • 4 March 2020
Police car

A two-year old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on private land, police have said.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident took place at about 12:10 GMT on Monday in the Drefach area, near Cross Hands in Carmarthenshire.

The adjoining road was closed until about 15:15.

The girl's family are being supported by specialist police officers, the force said.