Image copyright Irene Haines Image caption The lorry caught fire on the eastbound slip road at junction 26 of the M4

A lorry fire on the M4 has resulted in traffic jams stretching up to 12 miles after both carriageways were closed.

The vehicle caught fire on the eastbound slip road at junction 26 in Newport. The fire has been put out and no-one was injured.

The A48 south of the city was also closed in both directions due to an earlier crash, but has since reopened.

The M4 westbound reopened at about 17:15 GMT, but there are still 12-mile queues to the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Fire crews from Cwmbran, Malpas, Maindee, Aberbargoed, New Inn, Maindee and Merthyr Tydfil attended the fire after receiving a call at 15:53.

The fire was declared out at 17:13, and the fire service said the lorry was carrying insulation.

The M4 remains closed eastbound with a diversion at junction 26.

In the south of Newport, the A48 Southern Distributor Road was closed for about two hours between Corporation Road and the Old Town Dock after a multi-vehicle crash on the bridge.

Image copyright Irene Haines Image caption Firefighters have now extinguished the fire, but queues continue