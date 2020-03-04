Image caption Pontypridd was severely hit by flooding during Storm Dennis

At least three of a town's bridges which were damaged during Storm Dennis will need to be demolished.

Pontypridd was hit by severe flooding on 16 February as flood defences were overwhelmed during record rainfall.

Three structures - Castle Bridge, Park Bridge and Grade-II listed White Bridge - will need to be demolished, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service and councillor Heledd Fychan.

People are risking their lives walking across the bridges, she said.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan informed councillors of the plans on Wednesday night.

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption Park Bridge provided a crossing between Pontypridd town centre with Ynysangharad Park

Park Bridge linked Pontypridd town centre with Ynysangharad Park and Castle Bridge provided a crossing between Treforest and Rhydyfelin.

The closure of White Bridge, also known as the Berw Road Bridge, has led to significant congestion in the town.

Skip Twitter post by @tonylewis92 Castle Inn bridge and White Bridge in Pontypridd are dangerous. Says people need to stay off those bridges. Says they’re looking for emergency powers to demolish those bridges before they collapse. Says they need to understand storms better in future. — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) March 4, 2020 Report

Mr Morgan's comments were reported on Twitter by Local Democracy Service reporter Anthony Lewis, and Plaid Cymru councillor Ms Fychan.