Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flybe attracted between 320,000 and 340,000 passengers a year to Cardiff Airport

Flybe passengers flying from Cardiff are being warned not to travel to the airport after the airline collapsed.

The airline went into administration on Wednesday, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

Up to 340,000 passengers a year flew with the airline from Cardiff Airport to destinations in the UK and Europe.

Cardiff Airport said all Flybe flights were cancelled and people should not travel to the airport unless they had booked alternative flights.

The airline was responsible for about 24% of flights from Cardiff Airport and operated routes to Edinburgh, Belfast, Dublin and Cork.

Flights to Anglesey, Teeside, and Aberdeen, will continue to operate as normal with Eastern Airways.

The airport's chief executive Deb Bowen Rees said it was "actively talking to a number of airlines" about taking over core domestic routes, but Cardiff Airport was in a strong position to deal with the loss.

The Welsh Government bought the struggling airport in 2013 for £52m and while passenger numbers have increased, in December 2019 the airport posted a pre-tax loss of £18.5m.

"Really we are in a much stronger position to address this now and Flybe have played a very important part in enabling us to get to this position," Ms Bowen Rees told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales.

The Welsh Government said: "We are working closely with the UK government and the management team at Cardiff Airport on the impact of the Flybe news."