Image copyright Google Image caption The sentencing hearing took place at Caernarfon Crown Court

A man who repeatedly hit his frail neighbour's head against the ground has been jailed for more than 11 years.

Craig Bailey, of Guilsfield, near Welshpool, Powys, left Thomas Gibson, 66, unconscious and bloodied, with life-changing injuries in September.

The 48-year-old admitted wounding with intent and was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday.

Sentencing him, Judge Timothy Petts said it was a "horrendous and cowardly" attack.

Prosecuting, James Coutts said Bailey and Mr Gibson had been neighbours at a block of flats in Welshpool.

On the day of the attack, Mr Gibson reported to the police that his van's wing mirror had been broken by Bailey and left a note for the defendant, the court heard.

Later, neighbours heard a man shouting for help and saw Bailey pinning Mr Gibson to the ground outside.

Mr Coutts said Bailey hit the victim's head on the ground two or three times, with punches also thrown. Bailey then dragged Mr Gibson inside the victim's flat.

Bleed on the brain

When police arrive soon after, Bailey told them: "I have killed him."

The court heard there was blood on the front door and Bailey said the "body" was behind it.

Afterwards, the victim, who walked with a stick, had memory problems and didn't recall much about the assault.

He was flown by an air ambulance helicopter to an acute medical unit at the Royal Stoke Hospital after being unconscious with a bleed on the brain.

The court heard a subsequent stroke was probably linked to the attack.

At the end of January, Mr Gibson was still a patient at Newtown Hospital awaiting a social services assessment, the prosecutor added.

Defending, Matthew Curtis said Bailey had expressed remorse, adding: "It's a tragic way for the victim to come towards the latter part of his life."

Judge Petts jailed Bailey for 11 years and three months and handed him an indefinite restraining order.