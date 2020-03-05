Image caption Georgios Akritidis was working as a consultant-level locum at Glan Clwyd Hospital in 2014

An 81-year-old cancer patient died when an operation which led to a surgeon being sacked "went wrong", an inquest heard.

Georgios Akritidis was sacked from his role at Glan Clwyd Hospital in October 2014, the day after he operated on Ian Price Hughes, from Rhos-on-Sea, Conwy.

The inquest at Ruthin heard Mr Hughes suffered major bleeding.

Dr Akritidis was reported to the General Medical Council (GMC) and restrictions were placed on his work.

Giving evidence at Ruthin Coroner's Court, Dr Brian Rodgers, a forensic pathologist who performed the post-mortem examination, said Mr Price had died of multiple organ failure as a result of a vascular injury following the operation.

Image caption Mr Hughes's family have given evidence at the inquest in Ruthin

On Wednesday, the court heard concerns had been raised about Dr Akritidis's ability to practice by colleagues and arrangements were made for him to be supervised during emergency procedures.

Dr Rodgers told the court:" Mr Moore, one of the senior surgeons, was in attendance but was called away for an emergency.

"During the operation something went wrong. Mr Hughes suffered major inter-abdominal bleeding, Mr Moore was called back and found the abdomen filled with packs to stem the bleeding."

Dr Rodgers added there had been an injury to a major vein after an initial incision was extended by Dr Akritidis to get better access.

Mr Hughes died four days after the operation at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

Dr Akriditis was reported to the police and GMC after the accident and was sacked by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board the next morning.

The GMC imposed certain restrictions which he eventually worked through and they were lifted three years ago.

He currently works at King's College in London, but some conditions remain and he is not able to work at consultant level.

The inquest continues.