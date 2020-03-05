Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mark Winchcombe died after being hit by a single "ferocious" punch outside his pub

A 16-year old boy has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a landlord who died when he was punched outside his pub in September.

Mark Winchcombe, 58, suffered a "catastrophic brain injury" close to the Smiths Arms in Neath.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, showed little emotion as the jury foreman delivered the verdict at Swansea Crown Court.

Judge Paul Thomas QC granted him bail before he is sentenced on 20 March.

The court had heard earlier in the trial that the 16-year-old had sent a Snapchat message with the words "oops" after the attack in the early hours of Sunday 1 September.

Image caption Mr Winchcombe ran the Smith Arms pub

The boy had claimed he was defending himself but after deliberating for nearly seven hours, a jury of six women and six men found him guilty by majority verdict of a single count of manslaughter.

The court had heard Mr Winchcombe and two other men had been trying to move a "gang of six youths" away from the pub when he was struck.

A video captured on the mobile phone of one of the gang showed the two groups arguing before Mr Winchcombe was punched to the ground.

He hit his head on the pavement and was taken to Morriston Hospital, where neurosurgeons "rapidly concluded" the injury was "unsurvivable".