Image copyright South Wales police Image caption Aseel Arar denied the offence but was convicted by a jury

A woman who booked a flight for her boyfriend after he and two others killed a teenager has been jailed.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found with 21 knife wounds near Cathays railway station in Cardiff last June.

Abdulgalil Aldobhani, 23, and two others were jailed for life last month after being convicted of his murder.

His partner, Aseel Arar, 35, of Middle Park Road, Birmingham, who was earlier convicted of assisting an offender, was handed a 27-month sentence on Friday.

Aldobhani, his brother, Mustafa Aldobhani, 22, and Shafique Shaddad, 25, "hunted down" Mr Nur in what was likely a dispute between rival drug gangs, Cardiff Crown Court heard during the men's trial.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur died at the University Hospital of Wales from "catastrophic injuries"

They then travelled to London, before Abdulgalil Aldobhani and Arar were attested by police at Heathrow airport on their way to Morroco with one-way tickets she had bought.

Speaking after she was sentenced, investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea said Arar acted out of "misguided loyalty to a loved one" she knew or had reason to believe had committed a "heinous crime".

"I hope the length of the sentence imposed acts as a deterrent to others who consider assisting those involved in knife crime," he said.

"This tragic case yet again highlights the devastating and far-reaching consequences of knife crime, and I cannot stress enough the importance of loved ones reporting their concerns if they suspect someone they know is carrying a knife or involved in knife crime.

"Speaking out could, quite simply, save a life."