A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Cardiff on suspicion of offences under the Section 4 Explosives Substances Act 1883.

South Wales Police said officers from Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) were also involved in the arrest in the Thornhill area on Friday.

The man was taken to Queens Road Police Station in Bridgend for questioning.

A police statement said: "WECTU can confirm there was no risk to neighbouring properties."