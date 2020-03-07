Counter terrorism police arrest man, 54, in Thornhill, Cardiff
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Cardiff on suspicion of offences under the Section 4 Explosives Substances Act 1883.
South Wales Police said officers from Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) were also involved in the arrest in the Thornhill area on Friday.
The man was taken to Queens Road Police Station in Bridgend for questioning.
A police statement said: "WECTU can confirm there was no risk to neighbouring properties."