Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "Robust infection control measures are in place," says Public Health Wales' Dr Giri Shankar

Two more people in Wales have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number in Wales to four.

The two latest cases are members of the same household in Pembrokeshire who had travelled back from northern Italy, Wales' Chief Medical Officer has said.

Both individuals have been in self-isolation since their return to Wales and are being managed in a "clinically appropriate setting".

Public Health Wales (PHW) said it was identifying their close contacts.

"The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents," said Dr Giri Shankar, from PHW.

"Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public."

Wales' other two cases, one person from Swansea and one from Cardiff, had also returned from northern Italy.

There have been more than 200 confirmed cases in the UK and two deaths.

Wales' Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said: "I can confirm that two additional individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to four.

"All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken."

Image caption A "drive-through" testing centre has been set up in Rossett, near Wrexham

A new symptom checker for suspected coronavirus has been launched online by the Welsh NHS as attempts continue to halt the spread of the virus.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said the online service should be the "first port of call" as the NHS 111 telephone lines are "very busy".

And a car park for an old medical clinic is doubling up as Wales' first drive-through coronavirus testing centre at Rossett, near Wrexham.

As of Friday, 634 people in Wales have been tested for the virus, according to PHW.