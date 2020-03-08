Image caption A protestor chained himself to one of the two trees which were due to be cut down

A protest to prevent property developers from cutting down two 150-year-old trees has led to a stand-off.

More than 100 protesters gathered at Suffolk House in Canton, Cardiff, on Sunday to prevent the lime and copper beech trees from being felled.

A campaigner from Extinction Rebellion chained himself to one of the two trees which was due to be cut down.

Property company Quin and Co said the trees needed to be cut down for safety reasons.

Image caption The trees are outside Suffolk House in Canton, Cardiff

The Cardiff-based firm is planning to restore the derelict Suffolk House and build seven three-bedroom townhouses and 10 apartments.

Workers cut down one of the trees on Sunday, but have been unable to fell the second one.

Nerys Lloyd-Pierce, chair of Cardiff Civic Society, said too many trees in the city were being felled.

She said: "Trees are our frontline defence against the effects of climate change, acting as a 'carbon sink' and absorbing excess C02."

Image caption Quin and Co said the trees were causing "imminent danger to life"

The Cardiff branch of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group said the trees were "part of Canton's history", in a statement on Twitter.

Quin and Co said: "The decision to fell these trees is solely down to the retaining wall supporting the trees failing, causing imminent danger to life.

"We have commissioned arboricultural reports by Treecare Consulting and engineer's reports, to examine all options prior to felling the trees, which is being undertaken to allow us to re-build the retaining wall."