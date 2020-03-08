Image copyright Twitter/@SWPTaff Image caption Police thanked the public for their help on Twitter

A police dog has been rescued after being swept away in the River Taff during a training exercise in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police tweeted to say Shelley the black Labrador jumped in between Upper Boat and Rhydyfelin, near Pontypridd, on Sunday.

But they later confirmed a member of the public had rescued her in Treforest.

"She's happy to be back home," the force added on Twitter.