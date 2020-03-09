Image caption The trees were outside Suffolk House in Canton, Cardiff

A man was arrested following a stand-off between developers and climate change protesters over the felling of two 150-year-old trees.

More than 100 protesters gathered at Suffolk House in Canton, Cardiff, on Sunday to stop the lime and copper beech trees being chopped down.

An Extinction Rebellion campaigner chained himself to one of the trees, but he was later lifted down.

A local man, aged 49, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

South Wales Police said on Monday morning that he remained in custody.

Image caption Quin and Co said the trees were causing "imminent danger to life"

Property company Quin and Co said the trees needed to be cut down for safety reasons.

The Cardiff-based firm is planning to restore the derelict Suffolk House and build seven three-bedroom townhouses and 10 apartments.

Workers cut down both the trees despite the protester spending the majority of the day chained to one of them.

The Cardiff wing of the Extinction Rebellion campaign group said the trees were "part of Canton's history".