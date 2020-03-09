Image caption Meredydd Francis is a former captain of semi-professional team RGC 1404

An ex-rugby player who grabbed a police officer's testicles in an attack which left him unconscious has been jailed.

Meredydd Francis, 26, assaulted PC Richard Priamo after he was called to his home in Southsea, Wrexham, to arrest Francis on 3 August.

Francis was previously captain of the Rygbi Gogledd Cymru team.

Judge Niclas Parry described Francis, who admitted grievous bodily harm, as a "powerful man with an explosive temper". He was jailed for 21 months.

Francis had thrown traffic officer PC Priamo in a "dump tackle" and punched and kicked him until he lost consciousness, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption PC Richard Priamo thanked people for their support after he was released from hospital

PC Priamo had deployed his Taser three times during the attack but was unable to subdue Francis, who had pulled out the Taser barbs.

The officer pressed his radio emergency button to call for help and it took three officers to restrain Francis, the court heard.

Francis's defence counsel said the officer, who spent 10 days in hospital, was back at work with no long-term health problems.

Judge Parry said: "You are a powerful man with an explosive temper you can't control, who is prone to irrational violence.

"You went from calm to raging bull in a split-second in a ferocious and prolonged attack in which you effectively dump tackled the officer on to concrete."