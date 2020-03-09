Image copyright Google Image caption The birth took place at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff

A boy left with paralysis in his arm after failings during his birth has been awarded £1.6m in damages.

He was injured when hospital staff proceeded with a natural delivery rather than a Caesarean section when he became distressed during childbirth.

The boy, born at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, was diagnosed with Erb's palsy caused by nerve damage.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board admitted liability following the incident in 2011.

Irwin Mitchell, the law firm representing the boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, said the money would fund specialist therapies and the lifelong support the boy would need.

It had argued before the High Court that the boy would not have been injured if he had been delivered by Caesarean section.

Lawyers said the boy's injuries were exacerbated when staff failed to properly manage the delivery when his head was delivered but one of his shoulders became stuck, a condition known as shoulder dystocia.

What symptoms has Erb's palsy caused?

The boy, who has already had several surgeries, has limited movement in his left arm and limited grip.

He has poor balance, falls often and suffered swelling to his face and eye, leaving him with Horner's syndrome which can cause a lazy eye.

Lawyer Rosalie Reading said: "Our client and his family have faced an incredibly difficult few years as they attempted to come to terms with what happened and how the boy's injuries could have been avoided."

His parents said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud of everything [our son] has been able to achieve so far often in the face of adversity.

"It remains difficult to think about how things could have been different if we had received better support."

A spokesman for Cardiff and Vale said: "This very sad incident occurred in 2011 and at the time was reported and investigated in line with health board policies."

He added they would welcome the opportunity to discuss any outstanding issues with the family.