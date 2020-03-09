Heads of the Valleys Tredegar crash: Arrest after Man, 21, dies
- 9 March 2020
A 21-year-old man has died in a crash on the Heads of the Valleys road, Gwent Police said.
The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened on the A465, near Tredegar, at about 01:15 GMT on Sunday, with two people inside the Volkswagen Polo.
A 22-year-old man from Blaina was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.
The passenger, from Brynmawr, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gwent Police has appealed for witnesses.