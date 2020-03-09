Image copyright Out Of Eden Stone Age Farm Image caption The application was made by Dr Kevin Blockley for the Out of Eden Stone Age Farm near Llanidloes

Plans for a Neolithic-style tomb have been submitted for a centre in Powys.

Based on real tombs found on Ynys Môn, a former Druid stronghold, it would provide a final resting place for people's ashes.

The application was made by Dr Kevin Blockley for the Out of Eden Stone Age Farm near Llanidloes.

The Cambrian Archaeological Project hopes to store "human cremations in pottery urns" in the tomb.

"We have consulted widely for our Out of Eden, Neolithic site, but not the cremation mound specifically," Dr Blockley said.

"Ashes could also be buried around the outside of the mound, around the kerb stones."

Educational experiences

The proposals form part of the Out of Eden Project, which is about creating unique educational experiences.

The structure of the tomb would be based on Neolithic passage tombs on Ynys Môn, Barclodiaid y Gawres and Bryn Celli Ddu, that are in the care of Cadw - the Welsh Government's historic environment service.

The tomb would be an earth mound, 14m in diameter and 4m tall, surrounded by a 2m-wide ditch.

On the south-east side there would be a gap in the ditch and an entrance into the stone-lined chambers, each with timber shelving where replica Neolithic pottery vessels holding people's ashes would be placed.