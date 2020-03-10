Image copyright Getty Images/Met Office Image caption Weather warnings are in place across Wales

Heavy rain is affecting parts of Wales still recovering from flooding from Storm Dennis.

Nine flood warnings are in place with wet and windy weather expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon.

The weather is causing rail delays, restrictions on the M48 Severn Bridge in Monmouthshire and A55 Britannia Bridge linking Anglesey to the mainland.

Flooding has also closed some roads, including the A483 in Brecon.

A yellow "be alert" rain warning is in place until midday for much of Wales.

An amber "be prepared" rain warning for Powys and Ceredigion is in place until 10:00 GMT with forecasters expecting up to 100mm to fall.

That was expected to cause "fast-flowing rivers and deep flood water, causing danger to life", the Met Office warned.

Transport for Wales has warned of rail delays through Aberdare, Mountain Ash and between Cardiff and Bridgend at Llanharan, due to heavy rain flooding lines.

The A458 at Cyfronydd, Powys and A473 at Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taff are also affected.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sabrina Lee said: "Although weather warnings will expire by 10am or midday, we will continue to see the risk of localised flooding through the course of today."

The downpours follow Wales' wettest February on record after storms Ciara, Dennis and Jorge battered the UK.

Flood warnings are in place for the River Ely at St Fagans, Cardiff, River Wye at Glasbury and Builth Wells in Powys, River Ewenny, River Severn at Dolwen Llandinam, Abermule and Fron in Powys as well as the tidal areas at Kidwelly and Pendine in Carmarthenshire.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it said staff had been making preparations, such has checking defences and ensuring culverts remained free of blockages.

"With ground conditions still very saturated, there's scope for flooding on roads across Wales, as water runs off saturated fields," said Jeremy Parr, head of flood and incident risk management.

The yellow warning covers parts of Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.