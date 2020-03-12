Image copyright TfW Image caption It is the largest drop seen by any train operator in the ORR's regional sector, which grew by 5% overall

The number of rail journeys taken in Wales dropped in 2019 for the first time in 24 years.

It is the first full year that the Welsh Government-owned Transport for Wales (TfW) has been operating rail services.

There were 33.5 million trips on TfW compared with 33.6 million in 2018, according to the Office of Road and Rail (ORR).

Transport for Wales have been asked to comment.

Journeys across the Wales and borders franchise dropped by 7.7% for the last quarter of 2019 - October to December - compared with the same period the year before.

The ORR pointed out in its report that there was only one autumn international played in Cardiff in 2019 and four matches in 2018.

It also highlighted the line between Abergavenny and Hereford was closed due to flood damage.

In the previous year there had been an increase of 3.65% - from 32.9 million passengers in 2018 to 34.1 million in 2019.