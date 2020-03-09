Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic Wales' CCTV shows traffic building up

Part of the M4 has been closed after a car crashed into the central reservation and overturned.

South Wales Police said emergency services were at the eastbound incident between junction 36 for Sarn and junction 35 for Pencoed in Bridgend county.

The force said the road had been closed and would remain so for some time.

Inrix said lorries diverting through Bridgend were struggling with a low bridge on Cowbridge Street.

It reported a large amount of trapped traffic within the closure.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines and a rescue tender were sent to a "vehicle rollover" at about 18:00 GMT and the vehicle was made safe.