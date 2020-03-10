Image copyright Family photo Image caption Six men and a 16-year-old boy are accused of murdering Harry Baker

A stabbed 17-year-old boy could have survived his injuries if someone had called for help, a court has heard.

Harry Baker was stabbed in the stomach and skull at a container port in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 28 August.

Pathologist Dr Deryk James told Newport Crown Court the Cardiff teenager "most probably survived for between one to three hours" before he died.

Six men and a boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are all charged with murdering him.

Raymond Thompson, 47, Lewis Evans, 61, Ryan Palmer, 33, Peter McCarthy, 36, all of Barry, Leon Clifford, 22, Leon Symons, 21, both of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, all deny murder.

The trial had previously heard the victim was involved in a drug feud with the defendants.

Dr James, who carried out the post-mortem examination at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, told the court Harry, from Cardiff, could have survived if someone had called for medical assistance.

The court heard he was stabbed nine times and lost two litres of blood.

Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC said Dr James visited the scene and described seeing Harry stripped and face-down, wearing just his boxer shorts and socks, with £50 inside one sock.

'Not an immediate death'

Dr James found nine injuries, including stabs and slashes, to the face, head, neck, stomach and legs. The stabbing was forceful enough to penetrate Harry's skull, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC asked Dr James: "If medical assistance was sought would Mr Baker survived?"

Dr James said: "Yes, it was not an immediate death.

"It is in keeping that all the injuries were sustained at the same time and he most probably survived for between one to three hours after the injuries were caused."

He told the court: "The cause of death was the stab wound to the belly."

Mr Palmer, Mr Symons, Mr McCarthy, Mr Thompson, and the boy also deny violent disorder. Mr Evans also denies a charge of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.