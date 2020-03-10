Image copyright Google Image caption Sky's call centre is based in Cardiff's new Capital Quarter in Butetown

A call centre worker in Cardiff has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement, Sky said: "We can confirm that a Sky colleague in our Cardiff contact centre has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and they are self-isolating at home."

Its office in the Capital Quarter on Tyndall Street was evacuated at 14:30 GMT on Tuesday and has been closed for deep cleaning.

To date, Public Health Wales (PHW) has confirmed six cases in Wales.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 373, a rise of 54 on Monday's figure.

There are 324 confirmed cases in England, 27 in Scotland, 16 in Northern Ireland and six in Wales.

On Tuesday, a man in his early 80s became the sixth person in the UK with the virus to die.

Sky's senior corporate communications manager Dale Bihari said the office would re-open on Thursday, adding: "Protecting our people is - and always will be - our top priority and so we are closing the contact centre today and sending everyone home as a precaution.

"We're contacting anyone who has been in contact with our colleague."

PHW has so far confirmed one case in Swansea, one in Cardiff, two in Pembrokeshire, one in Newport and one in Neath Port Talbot.

Meanwhile, three drive-through community testing units (CTUs) have been set up in north Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said the units at Rossett Clinic in Wrexham, Bryn y Neuadd Hospital in Llanfairfechan, Conwy county, and Ysbyty Alltwen in Porthmadog, Gwynedd, were only for patients who had completed an initial assessment through the all-Wales 111 telephone service and had an appointment.

In other developments:

The UK Foreign Office warned Britons against all but essential travel to Italy after the country extended its coronavirus measures, including travel restrictions

Italian tourists have been told to self-isolate on arrival in Britain as several UK airlines cancelled flights to and from Italian airports

The owner of Nottingham Forest FC, Evangelos Marinakis, has tested positive after returning from Greece

Staff at chocolate maker Cadbury are having their temperatures taken as a "precautionary measure"

Great Ormond Street children's hospital cancelled some non-essential cardiac operations for two weeks after a health worker in its cardiology department tested positive for the virus

Royal Bank of Scotland said it would allow customers to defer mortgage payments if needed

The NHS partnered with technology firms to help promote official health advice online

And new research showed that, on average, it took five days for people to show symptoms of the virus

Italy's extended quarantine measures require residents to stay home, seek permission for essential travel, and justify leaving the country.