The line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog has been damaged in the past through floods

Flooding has closed railways lines and roads in parts of Wales, with a number of flood warnings remaining in place.

All lines between Llandudno Junction in Conwy and Blaenau Ffestiniog in Gwyndd are blocked, with all services cancelled for the rest of Wednesday.

Replacement road transport has been put in place.

In Powys, the A458 between Cyfronydd and Llanfair Caereinion is closed along with the A490 between Cilcewydd and Coed-y-Dinas past Mid Wales Airport.

Transport for Wales said an earlier line closure between Cardiff and Newport because of flooding had ended, but train services may have been cancelled or delayed.

Disruption was expected until 10:00 GMT.

Natural Resources Wales still has a number of flood warnings in place in Monmouthshire, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.