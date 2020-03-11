A worker has tested positive for the coronavirus according to bosses at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in Newport.

They said the office remained open and it was "taking appropriate steps to protect the well-being" of staff.

Nine new cases were confirmed in Wales on Tuesday, taking the total to 15.

"We will continue to monitor our operations in the line with official public health and government guidance," said an ONS statement.

Meanwhile Llanedeyrn Health Centre in Cardiff said on Wednesday it was advised to close by Public Health Wales due to a "suspected" case of coronavirus,

It said calls were being diverted to its Llanrumney branch.