Image caption There was anger from some residents over the planning of the Glasdir estate in the wake of flooding 2012

A plan to build a 77-house development close to an area devastated by flooding eight years ago has been rejected by Denbighshire council.

Planning officers had recommended the approval of the Glasdir development near Ruthin but the council's planning committee voted against it.

Opposition was lodged based on flood risk and possible traffic issues.

Developer Clwyd Alyn Housing said it was "disappointed" but would work to find a "way forward" for the site.

Councillor Bobby Feeley said: "We can no longer hold back the rain or hold back the rivers, or indeed hold back the tide.

"We should immediately revise our local development plan and cease building on flood plains," she added.

Clwyd Alyn previously said the site was "not in a flood plain" and referred to improvements made to the flood defences since the 2012 deluge.

Craig Sparrow, from the company, said: "Clwyd Alyn are obviously disappointed that the planning committee felt they could not support our project on this occasion.

"We work tirelessly in partnership with the council and Welsh Government in providing solutions to the problem with housing supply in the county and will engage further to establish a way forward for this housing site."