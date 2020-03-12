Image copyright Google Image caption Kidwelly is a popular tourist resort even during winter months

Two people have been rescued from a Carmarthenshire holiday village after a tidal surge brought coastal flooding.

Three fire crews were sent to Kidwelly at 19:44 GMT on Wednesday after chalets were affected by spring tides and blustery weather.

Meanwhile, properties in Tintern in Monmouthshire were flooded as the tidal River Wye burst its banks.

Natural Resources Wales has 35 flood warnings in force and 15 flood alerts across Wales.

Firefighters waded through the water in Kidwelly to bring the pair to safety, Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said.

Elsewhere, flood barriers have also been erected in St Julian's, Newport, following concerns that the River Usk could cause flooding at high tide.