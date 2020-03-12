Image copyright Tenby Observer Image caption The woman is being treated for leg and possible spinal injuries

A woman has been injured after falling from a cliff at a popular seaside resort.

The coastguard said it was called to Castle Beach in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, just after midday.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the woman had sustained leg and possible spinal injuries after falling on to rocks.

The beach has been cleared by coastguard teams and Wales Air Ambulance has landed.