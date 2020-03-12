Tenby cliff fall: Woman injured on Castle Beach
A woman has been injured after falling from a cliff at a popular seaside resort.
The coastguard said it was called to Castle Beach in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, just after midday.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the woman had sustained leg and possible spinal injuries after falling on to rocks.
The beach has been cleared by coastguard teams and Wales Air Ambulance has landed.