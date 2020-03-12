Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Digital technology is already used in NHS Wales but this will see it extended

A roll-out of video health consultations across Wales, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, has been given the go-ahead.

People will need a smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam running Chrome or Safari browsers to use it.

The technology has already been trialled in the Aneurin Bevan health board area since 2018.

The aim is for people to be able to speak to their GP or health centre without leaving home.

"This technology will help people access healthcare advice from their homes, particularly if they are self-isolating because of the virus, while helping the NHS cope with an increase in demand," said Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

It is being paid for by the Welsh Government's £50m digital priorities investment fund for NHS Wales.

So far, there have been 19 confirmed cases of the virus in Wales, out of 460 in the UK.

A further briefing on how Wales is tackling the outbreak is expected later by the minister and chief medical officer for Wales after a meeting of the emergency committee Cobra of UK ministers and officials.

It is anticipated the UK will switch to tactics aimed at delaying its spread, rather than containing it.

The UK's chief medical officers, including Dr Frank Atherton in Wales, have written to doctors warning that coronavirus will put healthcare under "extreme pressure" which will "inevitably be exacerbated by staff shortage due to sickness or caring responsibilities".

They urge healthcare professionals to be "flexible in what they do", warning that it may "entail working in unfamiliar circumstances or surroundings, or working in clinical areas outside of their usual practice for the benefit of patients and the population as a whole".

The World Health Organization has labelled the outbreak as a pandemic, reflecting the spread of coronavirus over many countries.

Meanwhile, Plaid Cymru has cancelled its spring conference in Llangollen on the weekend of 20 March.

The PCS union has criticised a "lack of a robust response" at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) after a manager tested positive for the virus.

It said there had not been a closure of the office for a deep clean at the Newport base, while the person affected had also visited the ONS's other main site in Titchfield, Hampshire in the week before the diagnosis.

PCS national officer, Darren Williams said: "The paramount concern of any responsible employer in a situation like this should be for the safety and wellbeing of staff, rather than 'business continuity'".

The ONS has been asked for a response.