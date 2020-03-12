Image copyright 4X-image/Getty Images

People with symptoms of a new cough or fever are being asked to self-isolate for seven days as part of an escalated response to the coronavirus.

The advice comes into effect on Friday as Wales moves to a delay phase, beyond the original contain phase.

Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton said the challenge was to prepare for a significant number of cases in the coming months.

Case numbers have risen from 19 to 25, with the first case in north Wales.

Dr Atherton said the delay phase would lead to some inconvenience for people not going to work or school, but Wales needed to reduce "the peak of demand" on the health and social care system so it can prepare for the peak of the virus, still estimated to be in May or June.

"We're working on the assumption if people have symptoms of a new cough or fever, that they may have coronavirus infection and should self-isolate."

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he had received very clear advice that closing schools was not an appropriate option at the moment.

"It's also about the length of time schools may need to close to be an effective measure," he added.

"We're not talking about closing schools for a week or two. But also, what impact does that have on parents - those otherwise not going into work to look after their children, the police or health service, who we want to keep on going to work?

"And the next stage of people to look after them are other members of the family - and if they're grandparents, older members of the family - they're exactly the groups of people we're looking to protect."

Mr Gething said asking large gatherings to stop, as suggested will happen in Scotland, is something he was "actively considering".

He said the Scottish government was thinking about the impact on emergency services.

In response to the Plaid Cymru call for the Wales v Scotland game Six Nations game to be postponed, he said it was important members of the opposition take a responsible approach.

A total of 785 people in Wales have now been tested and the new confirmed cases are:

One in Cardiff and another in Monmouthshire, both associated with travel abroad

Two in Neath Port Talbot linked to contact with a previous case

One in Blaenau Gwent and another in Wrexham. Neither have a travel history to a country where the virus is circulating or known contact with another confirmed case

The first case of coronavirus transmitted within the community, without an obvious close contact or travel history, was confirmed in Caerphilly on Wednesday.

"The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is under way, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public's health," said Dr Robin Howe, incident director at Public Health Wales.

Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close from 18:00 GMT, it was announced earlier.

Official updates on the virus in Wales will now be given at 11:00 daily.

There are now 596 confirmed cases in the UK, up from 456 on Wednesday, and two more deaths, of people with underlying health conditions in London and Essex, taking the total to 10.