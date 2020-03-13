Image caption Nineteen people, including 15 strangers, volunteered to donate a kidney to Rob Wilkinson

A man who has had total kidney failure has urged people to donate organs while they are still alive in a bid to help people with "life-sapping" conditions.

Rob Wilkinson, from Llandudno Junction, Conwy, said a kidney from a dead person may only last 10 years, but an organ from a living person could last longer.

Mr Wilkinson, 33, is currently on the waiting list for a transplant.

Humans can live with only one kidney, but removing one involves major surgery and carries risks of complications.

Mr Wilkinson, who lives with his fiancee Ellie and daughter Phoebe, suffered kidney failure due to bladder problems he has had since birth and needs dialysis three times a week.

He appealed on Facebook after no family member was able to donate him a kidney, and 19 people volunteered.

"I hadn't really shared just how much of an impact kidney disease has had on my life until now, and I am stunned by the response," he said.

"A friend of mine said he couldn't stand by and watch me suffer, but others who've come forward have been total strangers."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rob Wilkinson said he could need a transplant every 10 years if he was given a dead person's kidney

"Including me, there are 252 people in Wales currently in need of a kidney transplant and if just a little extra awareness could bring additional donors to the table then there would be plenty of very grateful people ready to accept," Mr Wilkinson added.

"Until fairly recently not many people even knew that you could donate a kidney to someone whilst you were still alive."

According to the National Kidney Federation, the risk of serious complications for a live kidney donor after surgery, including sepsis, heart attacks and blood clots, is 1.8%.

But the risk of death is close to 1 in 3,000 people who donate a kidney.