A meat company in Newport has gone into administration with 29 jobs lost.

Welsh Bros Foods has supplied restaurants and hotels across south Wales and the South West since 1964.

The firm called in administrators Grant Thornton UK on 2 March following a fall in turnover over the last 18 months.

Administrator Richard Lewis said despite "re-aligning its business model" Welsh Bros Foods could not trade through "increasingly challenging market conditions".