Image caption Mr Stevenson was found dead at a house in Aberdare

Tributes have been paid to an ex-BBC political correspondent who has died.

John Stevenson, 68, broadcast major stories from Westminster, including the political response to the 9/11 terrorist attack.

South Wales Police said officers found the bodies of two men at an address in Aberdare on Friday afternoon, one of whom was Mr Stevenson.

The force added the deaths were being treated as unexplained and were not believed to be suspicious.

"John was a unique character who made a great and important contribution to Welsh journalism over four decades," said head of news and current Affairs at BBC Wales, Garmon Rhys.

"He had a sharp mind and was an articulate commentator and his easy manner made his reports memorable.

"As we remember John today, we also remember a likeable character, who was very easy to work with."

'Lost decade'

Mr Stevenson, who was born in Bangor, Gwynedd, had wanted to become an MP, but felt pressure as a gay man "to comply", he said in a programme about his life.

He described getting married and becoming chief personnel officer for Arfon council as "part of the disguise".

Mr Stevenson joined the BBC in Cardiff as a researcher but left "under a big black cloud" because he was an alcoholic.

He recounted "a lost decade" where he became homeless, losing contact with family and friends.

Mr Stevenson described being arrested as a turning point, which is when he started fighting his addiction and rejoined the BBC in 1997.

He worked his way up to the role of political correspondent before retiring in 2013.