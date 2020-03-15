Image copyright PA Media Image caption If schools close, classes could be cancelled for as long as 16 weeks

School closures have not been ruled out in the future to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, according to Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

He said it "may be something that is effective later on" and it was "possible" the closures could be for as long as 16 weeks.

"I can guarantee that some of the choices we will have to make in the coming weeks ahead will not be popular," he told BBC Radio Wales.

Wales has seen 60 cases of the virus.

"We are not going to close schools tomorrow. That is not going to happen," he told the Sunday Supplement programme.

"Schools may close if it is a necessary measure."

Mr Gething said closures may not be an "effective intervention" at this time, about 10 to 14 weeks before an estimated peak in cases, especially if parents had to go to work and rely on grandparents to look after children.

"There are parents that are worried and think that closing schools will keep children safe and yet children and young people are one of the lowest risk groups," he said.

"When we're talking about the level of risk that we face, with the numbers of people that we think are going to be unwell, with the numbers of people we think are, actually, not going to survive, you have to do what is right first.

"You have to think two or three steps ahead," he said.

He went on to say that changes being adopted in the NHS to cope with a peak in cases, such as cancelling planned operations, could be felt long into the future.

"It's not just the several months ahead us because, actually, the measures we have taken now probably mean the NHS performance for several years into the future will be directly affected," he said.