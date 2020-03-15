Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Public Health Wales said people with symptoms should stay at home for seven days

People who think they may have contracted the coronavirus no longer need to call NHS 111 in Wales.

Public Health Wales (PHW) is advising those with a fever or a new persistent cough to self-isolate for seven days.

It said those people should not to attend a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital and only contact NHS 111 if they "cannot cope" with the symptoms at home or their condition worsens.

The new advice came as the number of confirmed cases in Wales rose to 94.

The update on Sunday saw 34 new confirmed cases, the biggest daily rise so far.

However, the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

"People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted novel coronavirus (Covid-19)," said Giri Shankar, incident director for the outbreak response at PHW.

"Instead, anyone who has a high temperature or a new continuous cough should stay at home for seven days.

"They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days."

The public has been urged to play a "crucial role in containing the spread" of the virus by health experts.

Chris Williams said transmission could be reduced if people self-isolated if they had any symptoms and washed their hands.

Sunday's update included the first cases in Torfaen, Ceredigion, the Vale of Glamorgan and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil and Gwynedd do not have a recorded case though PHW said that the residential area of eight of the confirmed cases was still being looked into.

The official numbers of confirmed cases from now on will be far fewer than the actual number of cases in our communities.

In this "delay" phase public health officials are concentrating on testing those sick enough to need hospital treatment, rather than individuals at home.

This is because the assumption now is that if you are sick with cold or flu-like symptoms you may well have coronavirus.

That means you should self-isolate as a matter of course and not need a positive test to justify that.

So the confirmed numbers we see each day are likely to be the tip of a growing iceberg.