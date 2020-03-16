Are you kidding? Goats on roofs in the Rhondda

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Trouble and Mabel have been taking to the Rhondda rooftops

A goat called Trouble has been living up to his name - along with companion Mabel - at their home in the south Wales valleys.

The pair escaped from their pen and were found on the roof of a neighbour's home.

They had to be coaxed down from the house and images of their antics have become an internet hit.

Fay Wilson-Yeates said its not the first time the goats have wandered. They have even tried to get on a bus.

"They tend to get out of wherever they are," said Ms Wilson-Yeates, who lives in the village of Blaencwm, in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Trouble belongs to her best friend, and she cares for Mabel.

"They just go wandering around the village. They literally go wherever they want. They try to get on buses; they are really naughty.

"They nearly got on one bus but the gentleman closed the doors, and stopped them getting on."

Trouble got her name on the first day the two goats arrived in the village, after escaping and fleeing up the nearby hillside.

"She did a runner right up the mountain. It took us about three hours to get her back, on a boiling hot day."

Mrs Wilson-Yeates said the name has stuck ever since, but she thinks it is really Mabel who is the ring leader.

"I think she is the real trouble-maker and the other one just follows her," she said.

"There's never a dull day with these goats. They are so naughty and wicked and the things that they get up to you wouldn't believe."