Coronavirus in Wales: Your daily update

A first death of a Welsh patient who had tested positive for coronavirus was announced on Monday.

The 68-year-old had underlying health conditions, but no travel history before being admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

A further 30 new cases of Covid-19 were also announced in Wales on Monday, bringing the total to 124.

Developments in the country affect universities, while the Stereophonics received criticism for performing.

The main announcements on Monday are listed below: