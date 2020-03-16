Coronavirus in Wales: Your daily update
A first death of a Welsh patient who had tested positive for coronavirus was announced on Monday.
The 68-year-old had underlying health conditions, but no travel history before being admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.
A further 30 new cases of Covid-19 were also announced in Wales on Monday, bringing the total to 124.
Developments in the country affect universities, while the Stereophonics received criticism for performing.
The main announcements on Monday are listed below:
- First Minister Mark Drakeford gave his "heartfelt condolences" to the family of the 68-year-old who died. Despite having underlying health conditions, they had been living at home when they were taken ill with coronavirus
- Public Health Wales (PHW) announced 30 new cases, taking the total to 124 confirmed in Wales
- However, PHW also asked people who thought they may have contracted coronavirus and could manage the symptoms to self-isolate for a week. This means the true number is likely to be high, it said
- Cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in 19 of Wales' 22 local authority areas, with Denbighshire, Merthyr Tydfil and Gwynedd the only to have none recorded
- Some universities have announced plans to stop face-to-face teaching. Bangor has cancelled all lectures and will move to online teaching, as will Cardiff and Swansea
- Youth organisation the Urdd has cancelled local and regional Eisteddfods as well as its national Eisteddfod
- Estyn has suspended all inspections around Wales to allow staff to focus on "the well-being of their learners, their staff and their families"
- The Stereophonics were criticised for going ahead with a gig at the Motorpoint Arena on Sunday. The venue released a statement saying all shows and events were due to go ahead as planned, adding: "the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority"
- Brexit Party AM Mark Reckless became the first Welsh politician to self-isolate after showing symptoms "potentially consistent" with coronavirus. Neil McEvoy, the independent AM for South Wales Central, also said he had been in isolation after his wife developed symptoms
- The election of a new police and crime commissioner for the Dyfed-Powys force area has been postponed for a year
- Economy Minister Ken Skates launched a "conversation with companies" to find out what businesses needed to respond to the outbreak