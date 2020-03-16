A patient has died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the chief medical officer for Wales.

The patient, 68, with underlying health conditions, was being treated at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Dr Frank Atherton said: "It is with regret that today I am confirming a patient in Wales has sadly died after contracting Covid-19".

He offered his "sincere condolences" to family and friends and asked for their request for privacy to be respected.

The person who died had no travel history and had been living at home before admission to hospital.

Earlier, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales had reached 124.

However, the true number of cases is likely to be higher as officials are concentrating on testing those sick enough to need hospital treatment.