Image caption The Urdd Eisteddfod attracts tens of thousands of visitors

The Urdd Eisteddfod has been postponed until 2021 due to concerns over coronavirus.

The festival, which was due to be held in Denbighshire, attracts about 90,000 visitors each year.

It joins a growing list of events, including comedy gigs, concerts and sports, being cancelled across Wales.

But many other mass gatherings are going ahead as planned, with organisers monitoring government guidance.

St David's Hall in Cardiff was among the venues announcing business as usual today, but others confirmed some shows this week are being postponed by promoters.

On its website, the Wales Millennium Centre issued a statement confirming Elvis Costello, Adam Kay and Sir Michael Parkinson's shows will no longer go ahead.

The Who have postponed their UK tour, including a date at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on 30 March.

Bangor University announced its Varsity and Socs Fest have been cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

Postponing the Urdd Eisteddfod could mean a "financial blow of nearly £4m" to the organisation.

More than 15,000 children and young people under the age of 25 compete during the week in various competitions such as singing, dancing and performing.

Organisers say all three Urdd camps will be closed for the time being and all local and regional Urdd Eisteddfod events will also be cancelled.

All Urdd-related sports competitions and community activities have also been scrapped until further notice.

'Carnival before doomsday'

Public gatherings still going ahead this week across Wales include a Food Fair in Wrexham on Saturday and a Mother's Day event at the National Trust's Bodnant Garden in Colwyn Bay.

Some large venues also announced no changes had been made to their schedules following current government guidance, despite criticism on social media about events such as the Stereophonics concert.

According to BBC analysis, about 6,000 people on Chinese social media site Weibo are discussing the "crowded concert" in Cardiff. Comments include "what are they thinking?" and "a carnival before doomsday".

The Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff confirmed the David Gray concert will still go ahead on Sunday.

Venue Cymru in Llandudno said in a statement: "There are no plans to cancel or postpone any of the scheduled events.

"We are actively monitoring and following advice from Government and Public Health Wales about the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and are aware this is very fluid and a rapidly changing situation."

A spokesman for St David's Hall said: "All our performances and events are going ahead as scheduled.

We'll continue to follow Government guidance to ensure the safety of our visitors and staff. We've also implemented a number of additional cleaning measures across the building."