Image copyright Family photo Image caption Six men and a 16-year-old boy are accused of murdering Harry Baker

A man accused of murdering a 17-year-old drug dealer told police during his arrest it was a "deal gone wrong", a court has heard.

Harry Baker from Cardiff was found dead at a freight container port in Barry Docks, Vale of Glamorgan, on 28 August.

Newport Crown Court heard Leon Symons, 21, said he was at the scene but was not involved with the killing.

He is one of six men and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who deny murder.

Mr Symons and Leon Clifford, 22, both of no fixed address, Raymond Thompson, 47, Lewis Evans, 61, Ryan Palmer, 33, Mr McCarthy, 36, all from Barry, are all on trial, along with the boy.

The trial previously heard Harry was "ruthlessly hunted down" through the town and subjected to a "swift, bloody and merciless" knife attack after moving into the Barry area to deal drugs.

Jurors heard a black balaclava and face mask with a skull design were found by police while searching a house in the Ely area of Cardiff.

'He didn't deserve that'

Mr Symons was then spotted outside the house by a police officer and arrested on suspicion of murder.

In footage of the arrest shown to the jury, he told officers: "I was at the scene, isn't it, I know what happened.

"It's a drug deal gone wrong."

He added: "I was there but I did not take part in doing it."

Later the defendant said: "He didn't deserve that, that little kid bro."

Mr Palmer, Mr Symons, Mr McCarthy, Mr Thompson and the boy also deny violent disorder. Mr Evans denies a charge of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.