Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Older people need to know they are being cared for, says the older people's commissioner for Wales

Elderly people in Wales need to know "we are looking out for them", the older people's commissioner has said.

Heléna Herklots said she believes the nation "can rise to the challenge".

Her comments come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others - especially those over 70.

One person has died out of 124 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales, though the overall number of cases is likely to be higher.

A series of new measures were outlined by the prime minister on Monday, including advice to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres, work from home where people can, and avoid all unnecessary travel.

"I think we are all really facing a change to the way of living for some weeks and months," Ms Herklots said.

"It's about changing the way we live our lives.

"We need to find other ways of showing that we are holding people close - even if we can't do that physically."

What is happening on Tuesday?

Health Minister Vaughan Gething will give an update on the outbreak to the Senedd

The Welsh Local Government Association will set out how councils are responding

Campaigners have called for evictions to be banned during the crisis

Plaid Cymru calls for final-year medical students to be "fast-tracked" through courses to help fight the virus.

Ms Herklots has had held talks with the Welsh Government, Age Cymru and the Wales Council for Voluntary Action.

"A lot of community groups and voluntary organisations are really having to change what they are doing," she said.

"They are not going to be running day centres in the usual way."

She said Wales needed to be "really creative" to make sure "every older person knows they have people who are looking out for them, who are caring for them and are in touch with them".