Image copyright Urdd Image caption The Urdd was founded by Prys Edwards' father

Prys Edwards, who led several of Wales' major institutions, has died aged 78.

He had lived with Parkinson's disease for several years.

Prys Edwards was an architect who chaired the Wales Tourist Board between 1984 and 1992, and then S4C between 1992 and 1998.

Mr Edwards, from Aberystwyth, was also a member of the boards of Wales' historic buildings service Cadw, the British Tourism Authority and the Wales Millennium Centre.

But his involvement with Urdd Gobaith Cymru, an organisation which provides a range of activities to children and young people through the medium of Welsh, was a major focus throughout his life.

It was founded by his father Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards in 1922.

Prys Edwards continued the family tradition and at various times he was the Urdd's treasurer, chair and president before becoming an honorary president.

"There was nothing the Urdd couldn't achieve in Prys's eyes," said Siân Lewis, the Urdd's chief executive.

"His biggest dislike was underachievement or missed opportunities. His friendship, advice and vision were invaluable. He will be sadly missed."

Dyfrig Davies, the Urdd's current chair, told BBC Radio Cymru Mr Edwards was "enthusiastic, passionate... ideas fizzing all the time...

"There was humour and leg-pulling too. And I know that so many of us... benefitted from being in his company...

"He would encourage us to move forward all the time."

His brother, the late Owen Edwards, was S4C's first chief executive.

The channel's current chief executive Owen Evans said: "Prys was an instinctive leader, ready to take risks, innovate and push the boundaries.

"He made a major contribution during an exciting time for S4C as digital television developments came into effect in the mid-90s

"Prys's leadership was instrumental in ensuring that S4C was at the forefront of the digital revolution.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Cath, his children Lisa and Sion and his family and friends."