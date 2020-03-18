Coronavirus in Wales: Your daily update

Second home owners and caravanners have been urged not to come to north Wales to self-isolate from coronavirus.

A GP said health services have been inundated by people with second homes in Gwynedd looking for medical care.

Also on Wednesday, one Welsh council warned people against placing used tissues in their paper recycling boxes.

More schools have announced full or partial closures due to staffing and the Church in Wales has said services and weddings should be put on hold.

On Tuesday it was announced a second patient in Wales had died from coronavirus. The 96-year-old was being treated at Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

There are 136 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales, though the overall number of cases is likely to be higher.

What else is happening on Wednesday?

The Church in Wales said all services and gatherings for public worship "should no longer take place", with weddings postponed beyond July and funerals also affected

Rhondda Cynon Taf council posted on Facebook that it was cancelling all upcoming events - including its Easter Egg-stravaganza - until the end of June, following the advice relating to social distancing and mass gatherings issued by the UK government. Those who have already bought tickets will be contacted and a refund arranged

Conwy council warned householders against placing used tissues in their paper recycling boxes and said if found, the containers would not be emptied. It said they should go among the general waste in wheelie bins which are emptied every four weeks

Millbrook Primary School in Bettws, Newport, announced it had to close for a "few weeks" due to staff absence

EASY STEPS: How to keep safe